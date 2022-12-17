Pontotoc unleashed a storm of 3-pointers Friday night.
The Warriors knocked down 24 shots from behind the arc in a 106-58 win over Houston. Coach Rolley Tipler believes it’s a state record and will check with the MHSAA to confirm.
Pontotoc (11-1) had made a dozen 3-pointers by halftime, and someone told Tipler that a state record might be within reach. So the Warriors shot nothing but 3-pointers in the second half.
“We’ve got multiple people that can shoot it off the dribble,” Tipler said. “That’s pretty much what we did. Whoever had it would just walk into a three, and the rims opened up for everybody.”
The Warriors made their 24 triples on 56 attempts – a 43% success rate. Senior Adin Johnson led the onslaught by making 9 of 16 and finishing with 34 points. Senior Zane Tipler was close behind, going 8 of 16 to finish with 30 points.
Senior Jack Sansing was 4 of 8, and senior Tyler Shephard was 3 of 12.
Pontotoc is a guard-heavy team, so the 3-point shot is an integral part of its offense.
“We take 30 minutes out of our practice every day and get shots up,” Rolley Tipler said. “We really take pride in our shots, and that’s a part of our game anyway.”
It was a career high for made 3-pointers by Johnson. The Ingomar transfer didn’t even attempt a shot until the second quarter.
“It wasn’t like he was being too selfish or anything. He still found other people,” Tipler said. “He still played the right way, even though making nine 3-pointers is pretty big, too.”
