Even in victory, Darryl Carter’s football team can be a maddening group.
For three quarters on Friday, Shannon couldn’t seem to do anything right against Corinth. The Red Raiders trailed 28-6 entering the fourth quarter.
“We played like crap,” said Carter, Shannon’s 11th-year head coach. “Like I say all the time, for whatever reason when we play at home, they’re never locked in.”
Something finally clicked in the fourth quarter. The Red Raiders scored 22 unanswered points to force overtime, where they won on a 3-yard run by quarterback Jamarcus Shines.
The win puts Shannon (6-3, 3-1) alone in second place in Division 1-4A.
“We just started playing assignment football, started making the plays we’re supposed to make,” Carter said. “…We did what we already knew we could do, and we’ve got a real good team. They’ll learn at some point and hopefully it won’t be too late.”
Shines was the catalyst for Shannon’s comeback. The senior threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in the fourth quarter. He finished with 109 yards passing and 162 rushing.
Even so, Carter is not completely happy with Shines.
“He can actually take over a game if he’d listen before it even gets to you needing to do it,” Carter said. “If he would stop being selfish and think he has to do everything, the game would be easier. But he can change a game real fast.”
Shannon also got a boost from running back Kegan Ruff, who’s been battling a high ankle sprain he had suffered three weeks earlier. After getting a few carries in the first half, Ruff was benched as a precaution. But he convinced Carter to put him back in the game in the fourth quarter.
The sophomore finished with 79 yards on 13 carries.
“Him being in there and the O-line doing what they’re supposed to do, it just opened up some other things.”
Shannon returns to action Thursday when it visits Caledonia (3-6, 2-2) in the regular season finale. A win will guarantee the Red Raiders a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
Just as important as winning, to Carter, is seeing his team actually put together four good quarters of football.
“I get tired of hearing that Shannon’s got talent. I get tired of hearing that,” he said. “Yes, we’ve got the talent, but do we have guys that are going to be dedicated and make the sacrifices necessary to be locked in? They’ll look at me like, ‘Oh, you’re the coach.’ Yeah, but I can’t go play for you.”
