Darryl Carter would rather his players not remember last year’s loss to Pontotoc.
It was the 2021 season opener, and Carter’s Shannon squad had a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. But Pontotoc rallied and won 33-32 on a last-second touchdown pass from Conner Armstrong to Nic Townsend.
Shannon went into a spiral, starting the season 0-4.
“They thought about it too much,” Carter said of the loss, “and with the injuries we had, that slowed us and stayed on our minds for the first couple of weeks. Hopefully we don’t repeat that.”
Armstrong and Townsend will factor in big tonight when these teams open the 2022 season at Pontotoc. The Warriors are thin up front, however, with Jon Robert Carnes the only returning starting lineman.
Shannon, conversely, not only has experience up front but size as well. The defensive line is highlighted by Khalil Carrington (262 pounds) and Isaac Smith (285).
On the offensive line, each starter weighs at least 270 pounds, including 290-pounders Jakheem Shumpert and Clayton Dancy.
“That’s our strong point this year, having a host of linemen on both sides of the ball that can propel us in each game,” Carter said. “I think the game can really be determined in the trenches.”
Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter watched Shannon’s jamboree game against Newton County last weekend and came away impressed not just by the linemen, but by the Red Raiders as a whole.
“They’ve got big linemen everywhere, they’ve got a fast running back, and then you’ve got real tall, fast, lanky receivers. What more could you want?” he said. “The quarterbacks can throw it the length of the football field, both of them, and they both run well.”
Those QBs, senior Jamarcus Shines and sophomore Trey Spurgon, are both expected to play tonight. Shines has been starting since his freshman year, but Darryl Carter loves Spurgon’s potential.
“Both of them will be in the mix, and whoever takes over in the mix, we’ll go,” Darryl Carter said. “Both of them are two good guys who are getting it done right now.”
