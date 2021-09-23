The Red Raiders overcame a slew of mistakes and rallied past Calhoun City for a 16-14 win Thursday night.
“We’ll take an ugly win,” coach Darryl Carter said.
The go-ahead drive was certainly no work of art. Shannon (1-4) reached Calhoun City’s 21-yard line before three penalties pushed the ball back to the 49. But on a fourth-and-24, quarterback Jamarcus Shines rolled right and found Ben White wide open in the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown.
The two-point conversion put Shannon ahead with 3:43 to go.
“Coach called the route, the route wasn’t there, I saw my receiver come back,” Shines said. “Heck of a catch by him to stay with me when I was rolling out. He was there, made the play. It don’t get much better than that.”
Shines had an up-and-down night, completing 11 of 23 passes for 163 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Calhoun City (0-5) took a 14-0 lead in the third quarter before Shannon’s offense finally made something happen. Shines hit Omarion Guyton for a 16-yard touchdown to make it 14-8 with 2:03 left in the quarter.
Shannon’s defense held firm in the fourth. Jaiden Shannon made an interception in the red zone, and Calhoun City’s final drive died with 1:29 left.
The Red Raiders had three interceptions on the night.
“We didn’t make the plays when it mattered, and those guys did. That’s a very athletic football team,” Calhoun City coach M.D. Jennings said.
Shannon overcame 149 yards in penalties. The Red Raiders finished with 299 total yards.
Calhoun City scored its first touchdown late in the second quarter. On a fourth-and-13, Jackson Lee found Zac Armstrong in the back of the end zone for a 24-yard strike.
That lead held up until halftime. A promising drive for Shannon was beset by four penalties and ended when Jamajah Mayes made an interception at the 3-yard line on the final play of the half.
Extra Points
Turning Point: A 44-yard completion from Keytravious Shannon to Guyton on a double pass sparked Shannon’s winning drive.
Point Man: Guyton finished with seven catches for 104 yards and the touchdown.
Talking Point: “I know the fans and everybody look at, y’all are 1-4 and beat a 2A team, but we just needed a win.” – Carter
Notes
• Lee injured his right ankle just before halftime and didn’t return until the Wildcats’ final drive.
• Calhoun City finished with 215 total yards.
• Both teams open division play next week: Shannon versus Mooreville and Calhoun City versus East Webster.