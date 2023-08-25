ABERDEEN – Shannon was not phased by the heat on opening night, and it showed.
The Red Raiders’ consistency on both sides of the ball helped them come away with a 35-12 win over Aberdeen on Friday.
“That was just controlling the front right there,” Shannon coach Ken Topps said. “Those guys on the O-line told me that we could put it on them, so I put my trust in those guys to lead us in the second half, and they did.”
Shannon scored its first two touchdowns in the first quarter on completions of 19 and 48 yards from Trey Spurgon to Dagarrious Clifton and Damari Shannon. The Bulldogs got on the board in the second on a 65-yard punt return by Justin Payne, but the Red Raiders responded with a 57-yard kick return by Tristen Jones, setting the score at 21-6.
“Trey (Spurgon) just needs experience, and the only way to get that is to put him out there,” Topps said. “He’s going to make mistakes, and we know he can make big plays like the ones he had tonight. I can’t ask him to do anything any better.”
Aberdeen went into halftime only down 21-12 after Maurice Howard connected on a 3-yard touchdown pass to Payne, but a second-half shutout by Shannon’s defense put the nail in the coffin.
The Red Raiders pounded the ground in the second half as Carmelo Loving had a pair of touchdown runs of 8 and 4 yards to seal the deal.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Loving’s touchdown late in the third quarter gave Shannon a 16-point lead.
Point Man: Spurgon threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
Talking Point: “We didn’t lay down at all, but the cramps, heat and weather got to us. Not being in the best shape in the world finally caught up to us.” – Aberdeen coach Alex Williams
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.