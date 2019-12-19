SHANNON • Shannon out-quicked ‘em Thursday night.
The Red Raiders were able to play their style of ball against Mooreville and held on for a 54-49 win in a key Division 2-4A contest.
Shannon turned turnovers into easy points, which is the game plan every night.
“That’s about 95 percent of our practice is transition, so we’re trying to get out and run and get some easy baskets,” coach Cedric Brim said.
Senior point guard Kentorious Pulliam led the effort, recording four of Shannon’s 14 steals. He also scored 11 points.
“I’ve got to make sure where my guys are at, everybody’s getting their man,” Pulliam said. “Basically talking on defense, it helps everybody out.”
Turnovers helped Shannon (5-5, 2-1) build a 41-30 lead in the third quarter. But Mooreville (7-6, 1-2) didn’t go away.
Shannon led 41-35 entering the fourth and pushed it to 52-39 midway through the period. But the Troopers stormed back, cutting it to 52-49 with 36 seconds left on Javonn Hadley’s 3-point play.
Mooreville couldn’t complete the rally, missing a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch.
Hadley led all scorers with 25 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Shannon’s superior guard play.
“They’re quick. They pressured our guards all night,” Mooreville coach Jim Tally said. “We’ve got to do a better job of handling the pressure.”
Devin Hodges scored 11 points for Shannon, which put up way more shots than Mooreville. The Red Raiders were 22 of 59 (37.3%) from the field, while Mooreville was 19 of 39 (48.7%).
(G) Mooreville 49, Shannon 38: Mooreville broke open a close game by outscoring Shannon 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
Laklyn Nichels scored 12 points for the Lady Troopers (5-9, 2-1), while Allenna McDowell had 10 for Shannon (4-8, 1-2).
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Shannon used a 9-2 run to open up a 52-39 lead in the fourth.
Point Maker: Hadley shot 10 of 15 from the field. He also had nine rebounds and blocked five shots.
Talking Point: “We kind of raised our intensity a little bit toward the end, when we should’ve been playing that hard the entire game,” Tally said.