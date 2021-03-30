BELDEN – Daniel Reddout continues to be lights-out on the mound for Tupelo Christian.
The senior right-hander tossed a three-hit shutout as the Eagles beat Baldwyn 10-0 in six innings on Tuesday in an important Division 2-1A battle.
Reddout hasn’t allowed a run in his last four outings, a span of 17 innings.
“Daniel’s just been clicking,” TCPS coach Drew Dillard said. “The changeup’s been working, the fastball’s been working, the breaking ball’s been working. When you’ve got three pitches you can throw for a strike on both sides of the plate in any count, it’s hard to beat him.”
Reddout (3-0) struck out six and walked none. His only hiccup was when he hit a pair of batters in the third inning, but he stranded both runners in scoring position.
TCPS (8-7, 4-1) didn’t tear it up at the plate but didn’t need to. Baldwyn pitchers issued 11 walks and hit two batters.
“Our pitchers did a poor job early on in the game throwing strikes,” Baldwyn coach Shannon Smith said.
The Eagles went up 4-0 in the second inning with the aid of four walks, a hit-by-pitch, an error and a wild pitch.
TCPS finished with six hits but had just one through four innings. The Eagles scored four runs in the sixth, with Reddout’s RBI single invoking the 10-run rule.
Catcher Colin Oswalt led TCPS at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Baldwyn (8-6, 4-1), which entered the game hitting .192 as a team, managed just three singles against Reddout. Logan Pratt (1-2) took the loss.
These teams will meet again Thursday at Baldwyn.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: TCPS tallied four runs in the second without a base hit.
Big Stat: Reddout threw just 69 pitches over six innings.
Coach Speak: “The defense played incredibly well. That’s one thing we’ve been really, really good at here, which you’ve gotta have pitching and defense. And it helps when you get a couple of hits, too.” – Dillard