PONTOTOC – It’s early in the summer, but Tishomingo County’s Reese Moore was practically in midseason form on Tuesday.
Moore averaged 20 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Lady Braves last season, and she was a dominant force on the floor during summer league action Tuesday. Tishomingo rolled to a dominant win, and a hot start from Moore was a big reason why.
“We struggled yesterday shooting a little bit, and to see her come in today and be confident and just let it fly was really good,” Tishomingo coach Brian Middleton said. “We started getting her teammates involved, which she understands we’re going to have to have them.”
Tishomingo is coming off a loss in the Class 4A state quarterfinals last season and a defeat in the state title game the year prior. With Moore and experience to back her up, there’s plenty of motivation for the Braves.
“Just being so close that you can almost touch it, it’s just hard knowing that you were right there and couldn’t finish,” Moore said. “We’re always motivated to just get better every year and just keep going. Because at the end, you just want to have the gold ball. That’s our biggest goal.”
While Moore was virtually unstoppable on Tuesday, she’s focused on improving her game on all fronts this summer.
“I’m trying to work a little bit on my inside game, just getting better in the post, a little stronger in the post and also my outside game, too,” Moore said. “And then, just being able to guard all the positions on the court. Overall, just everything pretty much.”
For Middleton, this summer is about getting everyone comfortable with each other. With some new names and faces on the court, it’s not always easy.
“We’re just trying to get comfortable out there playing – I think summer’s a lot about getting comfortable and learning how to play together,” he said.
While the opening tipoff of the season is still months away, he sees the potential of this year’s team, too.
“Being that we’re just adding some new pieces, we’re going to be really athletic and really fast,” Middleton said. “I’m really trying to see us mesh together this summer, and in August we can hit it hard and really get to work on details and fine-tuning everything.”
