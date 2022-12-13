Most area basketball teams are at or near the midway point of their seasons. Biggersville’s boys, on the other hand, are just getting started.
The two-time defending Class 1A state champions have been on the court less than two weeks. That’s due to the football team making another deep playoff run; all but two of Biggersville’s hoopsters play football.
The Lions are 4-0 and ranked No. 8 by the Daily Journal, but the transition from football to basketball is an ongoing process.
“They’re out of shape; they know they’re out of shape,” coach Cliff Little said. “That’s why we haven’t scored the ball at a high percentage. We’ve missed several shots that I think we’ll be making at some point.”
Little has tried to ease his players through this transition. While there is plenty of rust to knock off, he’s held only four practices.
On Saturday, Biggersville had to hang on to beat New Hope, 49-48.
“We got up 12 against New Hope, and you thought you’re fixing to move on, and they turned it up a level, and we just didn’t have another gear,” Little said.
The Lions are also dealing with significant roster turnover. Five of the seven players who saw the floor during the state tournament in Jackson last season have graduated. The two returnees from that group are senior Dylan Rowsey and junior Jathan Hatch.
Junior Tre Gunn, freshman Brooks Seago and 6-foot-6 senior Braxton Ross also have game experience.
“You’re leaning on Dylan for his leadership and his experience, and then obviously Jathan played quite a bit as a freshman and as a sophomore. They’ve played in big moments, both of them,” Little said.
Biggersville’s style of play remains typical of Little teams: man-to-man defense, and pushing the tempo on offense. And with Ross now in the starting lineup, the Lions expect to dominate on the boards.
“With Braxton we’ve got what I’d say is a true post player, the kind of guy we can post up a little bit down there, and a space eater,” Little said. “… We want to guard and rebound the ball and try to get down the court and get our best available shot as quick as we can. Really, really just pound the glass, rebound the ball. That’s what we’re trying to hang our hat on.”
Biggersville returns to action Friday when it hosts Falkner.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.