Five area basketball teams looking to defend state titles begin their playoff roads this week.
After a week’s delay due to snow and ice, the MHSAA playoffs begin today. Among those in action are Pine Grove’s girls, who have won four-straight Class 1A championships.
This season has been tougher than normal for the Lady Panthers (14-11). They were beset by injuries to key players early on but have rebounded to win nine of their last 11 games.
Pine Grove will host Houlka (3-18) at 6 tonight. The winner will face the winner of Ashland and Ingomar in the second round on Wednesday.
Ripley, the reigning 4A girls champ, has also had its struggles. The Lady Tigers, who went 32-2 last season, are 12-10 after getting hit hard by graduation.
After going two-and-out in the Division 1-4A tournament, Ripley will enter the playoffs as a a No. 4 seed. That means a trip tonight to powerhouse Choctaw Central (20-3).
In 2A girls, defending champ Calhoun City has been rolling right along. Since suffering their lone loss of the season, to division foe East Webster, the Lady Wildcats (21-1) have won 12 in a row. They host Coahoma County tonight.
On the boys side, Ingomar (25-5) is coming off its sixth state title. The Falcons are once again led by Zach Shugars, whose last-second shot made him the hero of the 2020 1A title game.
Ingomar opens the playoffs Tuesday at home against Hickory Flat, a team it beat 72-30 early in the season.
Starkville’s boys are aiming for a third-straight 6A crown. But the Yellowjackets (17-2) won’t play until Thursday thanks to a first-round bye. They’ll get the winner of DeSoto Central and Madison Central.