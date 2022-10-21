Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
In four years’ time, Brennan Pugh has taken Vardaman football from the cellar to the cusp of a division title.
The Rams (7-1, 4-0) hit the road tonight to face Hamilton (8-4, 4-0) in what could be the de facto Division 3-1A championship game. It’s a place far removed from Pugh’s first season as head coach, when Vardaman went 0-11.
The Rams won three games each of the next two seasons, and now it’s all clicked into place.
“It’s a testament to the kids that we have,” Pugh said. “Our seniors this year were ninth graders the year I was hired, and from them all the way down, they all have bought in and done everything that me and the other coaches have asked them to do.”
Two of those seniors are quarterback Chipper Drake Moore and running back Evan Edmondson. Moore has managed the offense and taken care of the ball, while Edmondson is having a breakout year, with 547 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing.
“He’s been, in our minds as coaches, one of the biggest difference makers for us being able to have as much success as we’ve had offensively,” Pugh said of Edmondson.
Vardaman’s biggest weapon, though, is junior Za Pratt. He leads the team with 850 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, and he's the team's top tackler with 58. He’s also made two interceptions.
“He’s come a long way from his freshman year until now,” Pugh said. “He really put in a lot of hard work over this past offseason and decided he wanted to be as good as he could be. I still don’t think he’s reached his potential, but he’s definitely a hard-working kid and runs hard and does a lot of things well for us.”
Vardaman won its first two games of the season, but ironically it was a 31-21 loss to East Webster that showed the Rams how far they had come under Pugh.
“Every year East Webster has kind of been a gauging point for us, because they’re always a very well-coached team and have some good players. We competed with them,” Pugh said. “… We were disappointed we didn’t win, but we walked away thinking, OK, we can compete with good teams. Now we’ve got to learn how to beat good teams.”
Also tonight
• First place in Division 2-4A is on the line when Houston (7-1, 3-0) visits Ripley (8-0, 3-0).
• Starkville (5-3, 1-3) is trying to stay in the playoff hunt in 2-6A and faces Oxford (4-3, 2-2) in the Little Egg Bowl.
• Shannon (5-3, 2-1) hosts Corinth (4-4, 2-1) in a 1-4A showdown.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.