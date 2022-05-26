PEARL – Resurrection Catholic coach Johnny Olsen is going out on top.
Behind a stellar pitching performance from Joe Scarborough, the Eagles shut out Biggersville 4-0 to sweep the series and claim the MHSAA baseball Class 1A state championship at Trustmark Park on Thursday afternoon.
It’s the Eagles’ first state title in school history.
“We didn’t play our best two games, but our pitching speaks for itself to hold a team like that in check, and our two guys have done that the last two months,” said Olsen, who is retiring. “I can’t say enough about Joe and what he did today was great.”
Resurrection (33-5) scored the game’s first run on a throwing error in the top of the second to take a 1-0 lead.
Connor Davis had an RBI single to left in the fourth to extend the Eagles’ lead to 2-0.
Miller Kay’s RBI triple down the right field line gave Resurrection a 3-0 lead. J.T. Schnoor’s RBI double to left center gave the Eagles the 4-0 lead in the seventh.
Schnoor, a Pearl River CC signee, had two hits to lead the Eagles offensively and was named series MVP.
“I was seeing the ball really well today, and after the first two at-bats I was a thousand percent sure I was going to get a hit. This is a special feeling,” Schnoor said. “Me and Joe have been the backbone of the pitching staff, and I was very confident in him and he what he had to do.
"We’ve been with coach Olsen since we were in seventh grade, and the only right thing to do is send him out a winner.”
Scarborough, an East Mississippi CC signee, tossed a complete-game two-hitter with five strikeouts.
“I knew if we scored four or five runs today, we were going to win. Our guy was just too good on the mound,” Olsen said. “To win 33 games in a season and cap it off with a state championship is special with this group of seniors.”
Dylan Rowsey (6-1) took the loss on the mound for Biggersville (25-7).
Extra Bases
Big Innings: Resurrection scored one run in the second, fourth, sixth and seventh to pull away.
Big Stat: Schnoor was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Talking Point: “We just didn’t hit like we’ve had all year, and give their pitching staff credit. We made some uncharacteristic errors and those cost us. We are a young team, so I told the guys to remember this feeling.” – Biggersville’s Daniel Rowsey