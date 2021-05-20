Dana Rhea is on the move again.
After serving as Kossuth’s head softball coach for one season, Rhea is taking the head post at North Pontotoc. His hire is expected to receive school board approval on June 8.
Rhea said the move was strictly family related. He has two daughters at North Pontotoc, including Annslee, a rising junior.
Rhea and his family live in Endville, which meant a daily 120-mile round-trip commute.
“It’s not a money decision, it’s not a winning decision, it’s a family decision,” he said.
Rhea led Kossuth to a 19-11 record and the Class 3A playoff semifinals, where it lost to eventual state champion Booneville.
The Lady Aggies will return their entire roster next season.
“Those were phenomenal kids, a phenomenal place to work. It was definitely the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my career,” Rhea said.
He previously coached five seasons at Tupelo, where he went 83-35 and led the Lady Wave to the 6A state title in 2017. Rhea led Nettleton to the 3A title series three times in four years as head coach – his second stint leading that program.
Rhea started fast-pitch at Nettleton in 2001 and was head coach through 2006. He stepped into an assistant’s role for a few years before becoming head coach again in 2012.
North Pontotoc was 9-12 this season. CeCee (Austin) Cavenaugh resigned after nine seasons to spend more time with her family. She had a record of 235-92 at North.
“Athletically speaking, they have been good in the past,” Rhea said. “Just having the opportunity to go there and coach my kids and be around kids, I’m excited about it.”