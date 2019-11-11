Baldwyn could not be entering the playoffs on a higher note.
The Bearcats (7-4) have won four in a row and are coming off a 41-0 thrashing of Myrtle. Quarterback Maddux Richey passed for 401 yards and six touchdowns – both career highs.
“I was surprised how well we were able to throw the ball with the weather being like it was,” Richey said. “Everything was clicking.”
While the performance was easily Richey’s strongest the date, the junior has been solid for Baldwyn all season. He threw one interception against Myrtle, but it was the first pick he’s thrown since the third game.
On the season, Richey has completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,276 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
He has the luxury of having several playmakers in the passing game, such as Jacolby Williams, Timothy Scales and Gabe Richardson.
“I don’t know what I’d do without them,” Richey said. “I’ve just got to throw it out there, and they get me all the yards and touchdowns. It’s hard for me to really take credit for any of my stats.”
Baldwyn’s defense has been equally impressive, having shut out its last three opponents. But none of those teams have offenses the caliber of Tupelo Christian (8-3), which will visit the Bearcats on Friday for a first-round Class 1A playoff game.
The Eagles are led by dual-threat quarterback Khi Holiday, who has accounted for 4,330 yards and 56 touchdowns passing and rushing. So Richey, while he believes in his defense, is going to be prepared for the possibility of a shootout.
“I kind of take that mentality to every game,” he said. “If things go wrong on defense, can I outscore them if we need to? I think we can. I like our offense’s weapons matched up against anybody.”
Baldwyn did a good job last week of shutting down a major offensive threat. Myrtle running back A.I. Nugent, who is closing in on 2,000 rushing yards, was held to 35 yards on 18 carries.
“That was a big shot in the arm, that hey, let’s focus here, and then we go and execute the way they were coached all week,” Baldwyn coach Michael Gray said. “We can put (Holiday) on the board and say, ‘This is the guy, this is the one you’ve got to stop.’ …
“If you cut the head of the snake off, you’ve kind of got them where you want them.”