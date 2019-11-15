BALDWYN • Even with its two-way star hobbled, Baldwyn bested the state’s top-ranked offense in Class 1A.
The Bearcats toughed out a 20-17 win over Tupelo Christian in a first-round playoff game on Friday night. And they did it with Jacolby Williams, their top receiver and the state’s interceptions leader, limited by a high ankle sprain.
Williams played only offense on Friday, so Gabe Richardson was tasked with covering 1,400-yard receiver Noah Foster.
“We’ve felt good about our secondary all year. It was next man up,” Baldwyn coach Michael Gray said. “I thought Gabe did a heck of a job of stepping up and taking care of (Foster).
“I don’t think he did much at all.”
Foster had five catches for 75 yards but did not score a TD.
Both teams struggled to throw the ball, but Baldwyn found something in its run game after halftime. TCPS (8-4) led 10-0 at the break, but Kevrick Richey ran for three touchdowns in the second half, all on the same play: speed option left.
“We had put that in this week … because we knew that they were going to play a three-man (front),” Gray said. “They actually got into a four-man, but we were able to get some creases and pop some big runs.”
Richey’s first TD brought Baldwyn (8-4) within 10-7 a couple of minutes into the third quarter.
After a missed TCPS field goal, the Bearcats drove 80 yards in eight plays, with Richey capping it on a 20-yard run on third-and-7.
Baldwyn was leading 13-10 when TCPS decided to go for it on a fourth-and-9 from its own 13 with under 6 minutes left. Quarterback Khi Holiday slipped shy of the first down, and Richey ran it in from 7 yards at the 2:53 mark.
Extra points
Turning Point: On Baldwyn’s go-ahead scoring drive, Richey rushed the ball five times for 35 yards.
Point Man: Richey finished with 179 yards on 25 carries.
Talking Point: “Who would have thought the way both of these teams throw the ball, the running games on both teams would be the difference? That’s high school sports for you.” – TCPS coach Shaune Holiday
Notes
• Khi Holiday rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown. He was 12 of 28 passing for 203 yards, a TD and an interception.
• Baldwyn travels to reigning 1A state champ Nanih Waiya next week.
• Williams had just two catches for 17 yards, but he recovered the Eagles’ last-ditch onside kick.