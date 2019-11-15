djr-2019-11-16-sport-baldwyn-k-richey-arp1

Baldwyn running back Kevrick Richey runs up the middle of the TCPS defense in the second quarter. Richey rushed for 179 yards and all three Bearcats’ touchdowns on 25 carries.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

BALDWYN Even with its two-way star hobbled, Baldwyn bested the state’s top-ranked offense in Class 1A.

The Bearcats toughed out a 20-17 win over Tupelo Christian in a first-round playoff game on Friday night. And they did it with Jacolby Williams, their top receiver and the state’s interceptions leader, limited by a high ankle sprain.

Williams played only offense on Friday, so Gabe Richardson was tasked with covering 1,400-yard receiver Noah Foster.

“We’ve felt good about our secondary all year. It was next man up,” Baldwyn coach Michael Gray said. “I thought Gabe did a heck of a job of stepping up and taking care of (Foster).

“I don’t think he did much at all.”

Foster had five catches for 75 yards but did not score a TD.

Both teams struggled to throw the ball, but Baldwyn found something in its run game after halftime. TCPS (8-4) led 10-0 at the break, but Kevrick Richey ran for three touchdowns in the second half, all on the same play: speed option left.

“We had put that in this week … because we knew that they were going to play a three-man (front),” Gray said. “They actually got into a four-man, but we were able to get some creases and pop some big runs.”

Richey’s first TD brought Baldwyn (8-4) within 10-7 a couple of minutes into the third quarter.

After a missed TCPS field goal, the Bearcats drove 80 yards in eight plays, with Richey capping it on a 20-yard run on third-and-7.

Baldwyn was leading 13-10 when TCPS decided to go for it on a fourth-and-9 from its own 13 with under 6 minutes left. Quarterback Khi Holiday slipped shy of the first down, and Richey ran it in from 7 yards at the 2:53 mark.

Extra points

Turning Point: On Baldwyn’s go-ahead scoring drive, Richey rushed the ball five times for 35 yards.

Point Man: Richey finished with 179 yards on 25 carries.

Talking Point: “Who would have thought the way both of these teams throw the ball, the running games on both teams would be the difference? That’s high school sports for you.” – TCPS coach Shaune Holiday

Notes

• Khi Holiday rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown. He was 12 of 28 passing for 203 yards, a TD and an interception.

• Baldwyn travels to reigning 1A state champ Nanih Waiya next week.

• Williams had just two catches for 17 yards, but he recovered the Eagles’ last-ditch onside kick.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus