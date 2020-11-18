Maddux Richey and the Baldwyn Bearcats are hitting their midseason stride later than usual, but the timing is perfect.
They’ve won four-straight games on the field, including a 28-20 victory against French Camp last week in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs. Richey, the senior quarterback, has been leading that effort with tremendously efficient play.
Over the past four games, the third-year starter has completed 50 of 66 passes (75.8%) for 753 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception.
“It’s really about seeing game speed, getting game speed reps,” Richey said. “It’s different practicing and playing games, and it always takes a couple games to get into the groove of things, and I just didn’t have that at the start of the season.”
He couldn’t find that groove because of COVID-19. Baldwyn didn’t play its second game of the season until Oct. 8 – Week 5 of the MHSAA’s adjusted schedule.
By Week 5 of last season, the Bearcats had completed their typically brutal non-division slate.
Getting up to speed
Baldwyn is 6-3, with two wins and one loss coming via forfeit. It’s played games in five of the last six weeks, and that’s allowed the team to find its identity.
“It’s one of those deals, we’ve only played six games, so the middle part of the season is about the time you figure out what you can and cannot do,” coach Michael Gray said. “That’s where we’re at right now, at a pretty good time, too.”
Richey was on his game against French Camp, completing 19 of 27 passes for 240 yards and three TDs. The Bearcats’ defense held French Camp to a season-low 147 rushing yards and 245 total yards – more than 100 yards below its average coming in.
Baldwyn sealed the win with a late goal-line stand.
“I feel like that’s one of the best team wins I’ve had in my career at Baldwyn. It was a great game all around – defense, offense,” Richey said.
Up next is a trip to Nanih Waiya (10-0), the two-time defending state champion. The Warriors are allowing just 13.1 points per game.
“We know we’ve got a huge challenge,” Gray said, “but we’re just lucky to be playing again this week and hope we get to play with everything that’s going on.”