INGOMAR – Issie Riddle and Kylie Jumper were key bench players when Ingomar’s girls won the Class 1A state basketball title in March. They’ve spent this summer prepping for much bigger roles.
Riddle, a sophomore, will be the full-time point guard next season. She averaged 3.7 points and 1.6 assists per game as a backup to Lindsey Dillard, who has graduated.
“I have high hopes for Issie,” Ingomar coach Trent Adair said. “She has an opportunity to really move the pendulum for us. She’s sort of an X-factor. How good we’re going to be is how she takes on this point guard role.”
Jumper, a senior, gave the Falcons a big spark off the bench last season and even started a few games. She averaged 5.1 points and shot 34% from 3-point range.
Jumper didn’t play as well in her starts, so she’s looking to become mentally tougher.
“Just the way she thinks, the way she plays, it frees her up to come off the bench and play,” Adair said. “But it wouldn’t be fair of me to her to not give her a shot (at starting) if it’s something she’s wanting to do.”
Riddle and Jumper both started during Wednesday’s summer league game against Rossville Christian, a Tennessee team with a lot of length and athleticism. Rossville employed a full-court press, which was good for Riddle to see.
“It’s going to help me a lot with the three guards they had. It’s going to help me a lot from the defensive standpoint,” she said.
Ingomar returns three starters who are capable scorers in junior Macie Phifer (16.9 ppg), junior Cadie Jo Byrd (8.5 ppg) and sophomore Daylen Grisham (8.4 ppg). How well the likes of Riddle, Jumper, senior Anna Lauren Glasson and others fill in around them will determine whether the Falcons can win a title after moving up to 2A this year.
They’ve won titles in 2A before, so the expectations remain the same both within the program and outside of it. That sort of pressure could be used as a shield against complacency.
“It keeps our focus pretty straight ahead to work toward stuff and win another one and keep pushing ourselves to that point,” Jumper said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.