TUPELO – Even after losing a second key player to injury, Tupelo’s girls continue to play like the best team in the state.
Behind an inspired defensive performance and Mikayla Riley’s clutch shooting, the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked team held on to beat Biloxi 52-46 at the Tupelo Christmas Shootout on Saturday.
Tupelo (11-0) lost starting center Lamarah Cleaves to a torn ACL prior to the season, and then guard Jade Rucker suffered the same injury on Wednesday.
“Tonight and last night were two games that really helped us try to figure out who we are without (Rucker) out there on the floor,” coach Matt Justice said.
After beating Sparkman (Ala.) on Friday, the Lady Wave had to turn around and face a Biloxi team that features scoring machine Shaneal Corpuz and 6-foot-4 eighth grader Zaniya Johnson. Corpuz scored 29 points, but Johnson was held to two points after halftime and finished with 13.
It was Riley who picked up the Johnson assignment in the second half.
“Our coaches were telling us she was an eighth grader, so just get in her head,” Riley said.
Tupelo held a slim lead most of the game, but Corpuz kept the Lady Indians (13-2) in it. Her layup with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter tied it at 46-46. But Tupelo hit six free throws in the final 2:01 and got a pair of late turnovers to seal the win.
Biloxi committed 20 turnovers to Tupelo’s seven.
Riley made four of those late free throws. She also had a pair of buckets at the end of the third quarter to give Tupelo a 40-35 lead, and she finished with 16 points.
“Mikayla Riley did a great job of knocking down some big shots,” Justice said.
Audria Houston had 14 points for the Lady Wave, and Nisha McGaughy grabbed 13 rebounds. Tupelo returns to action Tuesday against another strong Class 6A team, South Panola, at home.
(B) Tupelo 78, Choctaw Central 67: London Fields scored 25 points and Dayveun Anderson had 24 as No. 2 Tupelo (8-4) pulled away in the fourth quarter. Gavin Shannon added 11 points.
Abram Cotton led Choctaw Central (7-8) with 29 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Riley and Houston each hit a pair of free throws for a 50-46 lead, and then Tupelo got two big defensive stops.
Point Maker: Riley shot 4 of 9 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “It’s a testament to who they are, and then it’s a testament to our youth.” – Biloxi coach Devin Hill, on Tupelo’s defense
