JACKSON – Mikayla Riley flipped a switch in the second half and helped Tupelo’s girls end a 16-year drought.
Riley scored 19 of her game-high 26 points after halftime, as the Lady Wave pulled away from Biloxi for a 56-45 win in the Class 6A state semifinals Wednesday at the Mississippi Coliseum. Tupelo (26-3) is in the title game for the first time since 2007 and will be action at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“After the first half I was kind of frustrated, because they were face guarding me,” Riley said. “But I learned how to deal with it and got to my spot and got my shots up.”
The teams were rarely separated by more than two points for two-plus quarters. But Riley scored nine points in the third quarter, including a pair of layups in the final 65 seconds, to give the Lady Wave a 36-31 edge heading into the fourth.
She kept it up, hitting a spinning jumper in the lane for a 38-33 lead.
“Mikayla Riley is a special player,” Tupelo coach Matt Justice said. “… Everybody stepped up behind her.”
Tupelo’s lead grew to 45-35 on a Riley 3-pointer, but Biloxi (25-7) quickly closed it to 45-41 with 3:34 left. Justice called a timeout.
“I said, ‘We’ve been in this situation many times this season in big games. You’re seniors. Handle the moment just like you have all the other moments. Just sit down and relax, take care of business and win this game.’”
His players immediately responded, scoring six-straight points.
Point guard Audria Houston scored 17 for Tupelo. She left the game late in the third quarter after tweaking her knee but returned moments later.
Shaneal Corpuz led Biloxi with 22 points. She scored eight in the first quarter but found the going rough the rest of the way, with several Tupelo players taking turns guarding her.
“Our goal was to kind of wear her down throughout the game and use our depth. We just kept rotating them in and out,” Justice said.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: After Biloxi cut it to 45-41, Tupelo got buckets from Maniya Kirksey, Houston and Nisha McGaughy to open up a 10-point lead.
Point Maker: Riley was 9 of 21 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and she made 6 of 9 free throws.
Talking Point: “They play such great team ball. They understand each other, and the chemistry is flowing right now.” – Justice
