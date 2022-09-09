Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
RIPLEY – Through three weeks, Perry Liles couldn’t have scripted a better start.
His Tigers have outscored their opponents 143-6, including a 21-0 drubbing of No. 2 small school Kossuth on Friday night to mark their sixth straight win in the longest-played rivalry within the program.
Ripley (3-0) held Kossuth to 142 yards of offense (99 rushing, 43 passing) and forced three turnovers in the rout.
“We have a lights out defense,” said Liles. “They play hard. We got in some binds in this game, but we overcame it. That’s just what they do.”
The Aggies (1-2) blinked, and it was 14-0 after Ripley’s Michael Turner hauled in a 37-yard strike from Ty Long, and Demarion Williams cashed in a 4-yard score on the Tigers’ second drive of the game, set up by a fake punt attempt by Kossuth near midfield.
Kossuth settled in defensively, but both team’s offenses stalled over the next two quarters.
Facing third and very long, sophomore tailback Jaylen Brooks broke free of multiple Aggie defenders and raced in with an 85-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. Brooks has had three touches of 73 yards or more over the last two weeks.
“We’ve been in the weight room, and in practice we’ve been working on breaking tackles,” said Brooks. “I was able to follow my blocks, and the rest is history.”
With Brooks’ long run, Ripley rushed for 149 of their 227 yards on the ground in the fourth.
Extra Points
Turning Point: After a Ripley fumble inside the Kossuth 5, Jack Johnson raced 60 yards, only for the next snap to result in a 19-yard loss and stall the Aggies’ drive. On Ripley’s next drive, Brooks provided the dagger for the 21-0 lead.
Point Man: Turner had three catches for 89 yards and a TD, while adding his fourth interception of the season on defense.
Talking Point: “We’ve got to cut the negative stuff out, but that’s on us. We can fix those things before we get into division play.” – Kossuth head coach Brian Kelly.
Notes
• Johnson was 8 of 16 passing for 43 yards and two INTs. He added 60 yards on 17 carries, while grabbing an INT and a forced fumble on defense.
• Ripley is 55-19-5 all time against Kossuth.
• Next week, Kossuth hosts Tishomingo County, while Ripley travels to defending 4A runner-up Senatobia.
