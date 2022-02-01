BRANDON – For the second time in three seasons, Richland boys soccer is heading to the Class 4A state championship game.
Behind the play of Benji Hernandez, Jacob Young and Logan Bynum, the Rangers got past Ripley 4-1 in overtime in the MHSAA Class 4A North championship on Tuesday night.
Richland (15-8) will face Bay High for the Class 4A title on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Brandon High School.
“We knew we had to mix it up and play the way we play and use our speed. This was a total team win,” Richland coach John Adams said. “Team effort. These guys fought and fought to the very end, and I cannot be more proud of these guys.”
Ripley struck first with nine minutes before halftime as Mauricio Chairez scored off a pass from McKhi Castro to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Richland tied the game 1-1 as William Guevara scored off a rebound 14 minutes into the second half.
Both teams had chances to score again in regulation, but shots wouldn’t reach the net.
The Rangers out-shot the Tigers 20-7 for the game.
Hernandez scored four minutes into the first 10-minute overtime period to give Richland a 2-1 lead.
Jose Gutierres scored four minutes into the second 10-minute overtime period to extend the Rangers lead to 3-1.
Jose Arellano scored on a penalty kick to give Richland the 4-1 lead.
“I told the guys before overtime we were set up for this. All the conditioning and hard work we put to get to this point, and it showed on the field,” Adams said. “Just keep it simple and do what you're supposed to do. I've got 10 seniors on this team, so they know what to expect.”
Ripley finished the season 17-4.
“That was the story of our season – we get up and shot ourselves in the foot,” said Ripley coach Joe Hunsucker. “Their speed gave us problems, and we knew that going in.”