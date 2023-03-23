RIPLEY – Ripley head coach Joel Gafford has been vocal to his team all season about being better with “situational baseball.”
The Tigers answered his plea by producing a 12-2 win in five innings over North Pontotoc on Thursday night despite collecting just six hits.
Ripley (9-4, 4-0 Division 2-4A) had just three RBIs on base hits, two coming from Curt Cohea, including his walk-off single in the fifth. The rest of the Tigers' runs were manufactured by three sacrifice flies, an RBI groundout, a bases-loaded walk, a wild pitch and two Viking errors on bunt attempts.
“That’s what we’ve been struggling with all year long, was getting runners in when we had them in scoring position,” Gafford said. “Tonight, getting the bunts down, Evan (Goolsby) getting two runs on a sac fly and a walk, Curt getting that run at the end was stuff we’ve been harping on. I feel like I was about to lose my mind for us to do it, and tonight we executed. That’s what we’ve been looking for.”
North Pontotoc (5-5, 1-3) struck first on Ripley starter Cooper Davis when Reece Kentner singled in Riley Caygle to capitalize on a leadoff walk in the first inning.
Davis settled in from there, allowed one unearned run in the fifth on Kentner’s second RBI single. Davis struck out seven with four walks to pick up the win.
Kentner had the only two hits for the Vikings.
“He wasn’t sharp at all, but he made pitches when he had to,” said Gafford. “Defense played behind him, and we got the run rule to save his pitch count and get the game over with. That was probably the biggest thing from tonight.”
A two-run error and an RBI sac fly from Jack Fortune gave Ripley a 3-1 lead in the third. The Tigers extended it to 10-1 with a six-run fourth. Will Caviness and Cohea each had RBI singles in the fifth to finish the game.
Goolsby, Cohea and Fortune – the Tigers’ 5-6-7 hitters – each had two RBIs. Cohea was the only player with multiple hits.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Three of Ripley’s 10 walks were mixed in with two singles, a sacrifice fly from Fortune, an RBI groundout from Ryan Scott and a wild pitch that scored Cohea for a 10-1 lead in the fourth.
Big Stat: Ripley has outscored its 2-4A opponents 28-2 in the perfect 4-0 start.
Coach Speak: “They just took advantage of our mistakes and played a lot better than we did.” – North Pontotoc coach Chad Anthony
