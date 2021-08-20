AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-4A
2020 record: 4-7, 2-2 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Perry Liles (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ty Long, QB, So.
• Passed for 578 yards, 7 TDs, 6 INTs as a freshman starter.
Immanuel Griffin, RB/DB, Sr.
• Totaled 1,444 all-purpose yards and 16 TDs.
Chazton Crudup, WR/DB, Sr.
• Had 94 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 INTs and 3 passes defended.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Rico McDonald left to be an assistant at Lafayette, opening an opportunity for former Vardaman head coach Larry Gann to join Perry Liles’ staff in Ripley as the defensive backs coach.
Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Michael Story, a Ripley alum, will coach his former position.
OFFENSE
Liles’ Wing-T offense put up 1,774 yards on the ground a season ago, led by Immanuel Griffin (Sr.), who totaled 1,018 yards and 13 touchdowns as a wingback. Chazton Crudup (Sr.) and Saivion Brooks (Sr.) join Griffin as wingbacks in the offense. Joseph Smith (Sr.) will aid the attack as the fullback.
Ty Long (So.) was baptized by fire as the quarterback last season and is said to have made great improvements within the offense.
LaBron Vance (Sr.), C.J. Martin (So.) and Michael Turner (So.) are separating themselves as the go-to targets in the passing game.
Along the offensive line, Braden Allen (Jr.) will anchor things at center. Keithshawn Green (Sr.) locks down the right guard spot.
DEFENSE
This unit was much improved in 2020, allowing 23.8 points per game.
Crudup is the star on defense, showing a nose for the ball with four interceptions to go with 94 tackles last year. Tyler Rucker (Jr.) joins him as the safety duo. Martin and Vance will be the starting corners.
The linebackers are a deep group, starting with middle linebacker Keegan Colyer (Jr.) and A’Quan McDonald (Jr.), who moves over from cornerback.
Charlie Coombs (So.) and Anthony Bell (So.) man the edges along the defensive front, while Jacob Berryhill (Jr.) and Charles Christmas (So.) look for time at defensive tackle.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Freddy Lopez (So.), a soccer player, has come out to attempt the kicking duties. Cooper Davis (So.) will be the longsnapper.
Griffin, Crudup and Vance can all return kicks and punts.
X-FACTOR
Ripley’s defense certainly improved last season, but can it take things to another level to complement the offense in an effort to win more games? It’ll be tough in a solid division.
COACH SPEAK
“We've got to continue to play hard, and the expectation to win has to be there. I believe it is. I think our skill people are the ones that are more experienced and will help us out.” – Perry Liles