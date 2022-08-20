Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-4A
2021 record: 9-3, 4-1 (reached 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Perry Liles (3rd year)
3 Players to Watch
Ty Long
QB, Jr.
• Threw for 796 yards, 9 TDs and 4 INTs.
Keegan Colyer
LB, Sr.
• Had 78 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.
Michael Turner
WR/S, Jr.
• Caught 8 passes for 194 yards and a team-high 3 TDs last season; recorded 1 INT on defense.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Perry Liles eclipsed the 200-win mark for his career last season. He’s currently 204-107-1 in his now 25-year coaching career, including a 44-18 mark in the playoffs.
OFFENSE
Liles’ offensive philosophy shifts after losing All-Area back Immanuel Griffin to graduation. The Tigers ran the ball almost 5-to-1 versus the pass last season, but the emergence of two-year starter Ty Long (Jr.) at quarterback will transition the offense into a more balanced attack.
Long has plenty of weapons out wide in Michael Turner (Jr.), C.J. Martin (Jr.) and Jaki Holmes (Jr.).
Camdyn Selmon (So.), Ethan Crook (Jr.) and Robert Allen (Sr.) are three starters that return along the offensive line, which averages close to 300 pounds across the board.
DEFENSE
The Tigers’ 4-3 base defense is strengthened by a strong and experienced defensive line. Anthony Bell (Jr.) and Cooper Davis (Jr.) man the end spots, while Charlie Coombs (Jr.) and Charles Christmas (Jr.) are the tackles.
Seniors Keegan Colyer and A’Quan McDonald lead the linebackers, followed by up-and-comer Jaylen Brooks (So.) looking to crack the rotation.
Ripley recorded 12 interceptions a year ago. Senior safety Tyler Rucker (1), Turner (1) and Martin (4) recorded six of those. Keegan Strong (Jr.) is expected to take a step in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Freddie Lopez (Jr.) returns as one of the area’s best kickers, and has reportedly hit from 60 yards multiple times over the offseason. McDonald will be the punter.
X-FACTOR
Liles hasn’t been known for passing offenses in his career, but the talent is there to pull it off. Either way, a defense that returns nine starters will always be one of his calling cards.
COACH SPEAK
“We are junior-heavy this year. I’ve been trying to tell them, ‘Don’t wait until next year to do what you want. Let’s go do it now.’” - Perry Liles.
