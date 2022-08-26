Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
RIPLEY – Touchdowns came from every direction for Ripley on Friday night.
The Tigers scored four rushing, three defensive, one special teams and one passing touchdown in a 66-0 stomping of Byhalia in the season opener.
Ripley (1-0) led 24-0 by the end of the first quarter, and 52-0 by the half. The quick start was in large part to seven first-half turnovers from the Indians (0-1).
“The turnovers killed them,” said Ripley head coach Perry Liles. “Our defense did a great job of getting to the football and we were able to capitalize on their mistakes.”
Offensively, Ripley’s opening drive needed three plays for 12 yards, capped by a 3-yard TD run from Demarion Williams.
Then it was the defense’s turn.
Senior linebacker collected a fumble in the end zone to make it 14-0 before safety Michael Turner collected his first interception, setting up a 9-yard TD for McDonald and a 21-0 lead.
Freddy Lopez added a 31-yard field goal and Turner took a 32-yard INT return to the house on the first play of the second quarter.
Later in the second, junior C.J. Martin housed a 60-yard punt return to make it 38-0. Quarterback Ty Long connected with tight end Cooper Davis for a 22-yard score and Williams added his second TD run just before the end of the half.
Deshun Boyd opened the second half with a 10-yard TD run and McDonald recovered his second fumble in the end zone for his second defensive TD, and his third score of the game.
“He just tried to hand the ball off and it slipped, and I just went and dove on it both times,” said McDonald.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Back-to-back touchdowns from McDonald – one defensive, one offensive – put Ripley up 21-0 early in the first quarter.
Point Man: McDonald had 14 yards on two carries.
Talking Point: “That first half showed us we’re on the right track.” - Liles.
Notes
• Jaylen Brooks, Charles Christmas and Cooper Davis each had a fumble recovery for the Tigers.
• Ripley totaled 182 yards of offense working with short fields all night. Byhalia mustered just 66 yards – all rushing.
• Next week, Ripley travels to Holly Springs, who they beat 62-0 last season.
