After nearly upsetting the defending Class 3A state champs in the season opener, Sam Hathorn hopes his Ripley Tigers can build some momentum going forward this season.
Ripley was defeated by Water Valley, 14-13, last Friday in the season opener. Ripley led the game for almost an entire half but gave up a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Ripley had a chance to win it late after forcing a turnover but turned it back over to let Water Valley run out the clock.
“If we have to lose the first game of the year to the defending 3A state champs, I think that’s the best way to do it,” Hathorn said. “That showed us that we can compete with anyone on any night if we work our tails off.”
Hathorn hopes the team can use this game to propel itself forward this season, and the defense could have a huge say in that.
Ripley’s defense was key in the near upset. Water Valley only scored one offensive touchdown and totaled 36 rushing yards. The Blue Devils’ second touchdown came from its defense on a fumble return.
That was quite the feat against a proven Water Valley offense that averaged 36 points per game last year, returned its starting quarterback, and scored 28 points in one quarter against New Albany in the jamboree this year.
“I thought our defense played unreal for most of the game,” Hathorn said. “We knew we were going to go out there and try to stop the run, and we did that for the most part. Our guys did a good job of being in the right positions.”
Brooks delivers
Senior Jamal Brooks plays a huge part in the defense. At linebacker, Brooks grabbed 7 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception on Friday, but where he really impressed was at running back.
On offense, Brooks racked up 208 rushing yards on 30 carries and scored both of Ripley’s touchdowns. Hathorn expects to see Brooks continue to play a massive role in the Tigers’ success on both sides of the ball.
“Jamal has really, really worked hard at being a total running back,” Hathorn said. “He’s really fun to watch back there. If you can run for what he did on that defense, you can just about do that on anybody.”
Ripley (0-1) travels to Kossuth (1-0) this Friday.