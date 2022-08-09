Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
RIPLEY • It’s a new season and a new offense for third-year Ripley head coach Perry Liles.
A year ago, the Tigers (9-3) rode the wheels off of first team All-Area running back Immanuel Griffin, who rushed for 1,602 yards and 20 touchdowns on 230 carries.
Now, the offensive burden shifts to junior QB Ty Long and a much-improved passing attack. Long completed 45.9% of his passes for 796 yards, 9 TDs and 4 interceptions a year ago, but that production is expected to skyrocket in the 2022 season.
“Losing a dog like (Griffin) can hurt you, but it can also help you a little bit because now other people have to step up and get better,” Long said in Monday’s season-opening practice. “I think this more-balanced offense will create more scoring opportunities.”
Liles’ offense averaged 25.8 points per game last season, leaning on the run game and a strong defense (18.2 ppg) to win games.
The defense is expected to be stout again with nine returning starters, so the onus for Liles and his staff has been to find ways to improve the offense over the offseason. The derived plan has been to spread things out and sling the ball more via the pass.
So far, it’s worked.
“I think we’ve done a better job coaching them. We’ve got an actual plan in place to throw it,” said Liles. “During 7-on-7 (in the summer) I thought we had a lot of success against some really good competition.”
The new-look offense works because Ripley returns junior wideouts Michael Turner (8-194-3) and C.J. Martin (9-200-2). Martin led the team with 200 yards and 2 TDs, while Turner followed with 194 yards and 3 TDs.
Others juniors like Jaki Holmes and Keegan Strong round out the room with loads of speed.
“It’s a really strong pass-catching group,” said Liles. “We feel really good about getting the ball in their hands and letting them make something happen.”
Last season’s ground-and-pound attack was good enough for a second-round playoff appearance in Class 4A, but with tons of experience and talent on the Tigers’ roster, they hope to exceed the mark they previously set.
“Last year we kind of surprised a lot of people, but this year everybody is coming for us,” said Long. “We want everybody’s best shot.”
