HOLLY SPRINGS – There was not much Holly Springs could do to stop Ripley on Friday night.
The Tigers (2-0) scored on all six of their drives in the first half, while the defense stood strong, leading to a 56-6 whipping over the Hawks.
The scoring production was balanced in the first half.
Senior tailback A’Quan McDonald scored on 6-yard run on the Tigers’ opening drive before C.J. Martin gave Ripley a 14-0 lead when he took a punt return 39 yards for a touchdown. It was Martin’s second punt return for a TD already this year.
“He’s definitely a weapon,” said Ripley head coach Perry Liles. “We’re going to try to give him the ball in different ways. On special teams, he’s definitely showing what he can do.”
Demarion Williams added a 5-yard TD as Ripley lead 21-0 at the end of the first.
On the first offensive play of the second quarter, Ty Long found a wide open Michael Turner for a 42-yard strike. The duo connected again for a 40-yard TD in a one-play drive for a 35-0 lead with 9:27 left in the period.
Long finished 5 of 7 for 132 yards and the 2 TDs – all in the first half.
“I thought we executed our passing game better than we have in the past, and it gave us a chance to look at that,” said Liles. “So I was proud of that. We took the opportunities that were given to us and made them touchdowns.”
Sophomore Jaylen Brooks took a carry 73 yards on the first play of Ripley’s fifth drive. Two plays later, he capped the 89-yard drive with an 8-yard TD run. Martin added a 21-yard score on a reverse as the Tigers lead 49-0 at the half.
Brooks scooped and scored a Holly Springs fumble from 75 yards out in the third quarter for the Tigers’ final score of the game.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Back-to-back TD passes from Long to Turner in the second quarter had Ripley up 35-0.
Point Man: Brooks had 86 yards on three carries and a TD.
Talking Point: “Our defense is outstanding. When we’re playing as hard as we can all the time, we’re a very difficult team.” - Liles.
Notes
• Charlie Coombs and Cooper Davis each had fumble recoveries. Turner had his third interception of the season, late in the third quarter.
• Ripley had 385 yards (253 rushing, 132 passing), and held the Hawks to 213 yards of offense.
• Next week, Holly Springs travels to Caledonia, while Ripley hosts Kossuth for homecoming.
