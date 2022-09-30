djr-2022-10-01-sport-ripley-north-gamer-1

Ripley running back Keegan Strong stiff arms North Pontotoc's Dre Villareal to try and get the edge on a run in the fourth quarter on Friday night.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

ECRU – A lethargic start had Ripley in an early hole, but the Tigers found their footing late in the second quarter to score 21 unanswered points and knock out North Pontotoc 21-7 in both team’s Division 1-4A opener on Friday night.

