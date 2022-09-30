Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
ECRU – A lethargic start had Ripley in an early hole, but the Tigers found their footing late in the second quarter to score 21 unanswered points and knock out North Pontotoc 21-7 in both team’s Division 1-4A opener on Friday night.
With 3:00 left in the second period, the Tigers (6-0, 1-0) began their drive at their own 29, where a defensive penalty and a 23-pass connection set up a 19-yard touchdown run from junior tailback Keegan Strong to tie the game 7-7 with 1:48 left in the first half.
“I’m so proud of Keegan because he didn’t play last week because he hadn’t been playing hard. This week in practice he practiced hard, and the results paid off,” Ripley head coach Perry Liles said.
North Pontotoc (2-4, 0-1) took a 7-0 lead when speedy wideout Winn Navarrete hauled in a nice 69-yard TD pass from Reece Kentner on the second drive of the first quarter.
The Vikings had threatened on their opening drive, marching down to the Ripley 5-yard line before Michael Turner picked off Kentner’s pass in the end zone.
Turner’s takeaway was the Tigers’ first of four on the night, including three interceptions, with Tyler Rucker and C.J. Martin adding a pick apiece.
“The first one hurt especially. We lost an opportunity for seven (points) or at least three down there,” said North Pontotoc head coach Andy Crotwell. “You know, 14-0 changes the dynamic of the game a little bit. I think things just kind of snowballed on us.”
Ripley drove 62 yards in six plays, capped by a 4-yard TD run from A’Quan McDonald on the opening drive of the second half.
On the last play of the third quarter, quarterback Ty Long found Jaki Holmes down the sideline for a 40-yard scoring connection for a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth.
Long finished 8 of 12 for 110 yards and a TD.
Extra Points
Turning Point: A 41-yard run from Jaylen Brooks set up McDonald’s go-ahead score to start the third quarter.
Point Man: Brooks averaged 6.6 yards on 21 carries for 138 of Ripley’s 197 rushing yards.
Talking Point: “That’s the best defensive front seven I’ve seen probably in the six years that I’ve been here.” – Crotwell, on Ripley’s defense
Notes
• Ripley had four sacks: two from Charlie Coombs and one each from Cooper Davis and Keegan Colyer.
• The Vikings have lost four straight.
• Next week, Ripley hosts New Albany, while North Pontotoc travels to Houston.
