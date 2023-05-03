Ripley

Members of the 2023 Ripley High School boys golf team are pictured after winning the Class 4A state championship. 

 By JAMES MURPHY Daily Journal

PONTOTOC — In recent years, the Ripley Tigers boys golf team has come just short of the summit, finishing second in Class 4A each of the past two years.

Newsletters

James Murphy is a preps and college sports reporter for the Daily Journal. You can reach him at james.murphy@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you