PONTOTOC — In recent years, the Ripley Tigers boys golf team has come just short of the summit, finishing second in Class 4A each of the past two years.
On Wednesday at the Pontotoc Country Club, they finally reached it.
The Tigers finished the MHSAA Class 4A championship with a team score of 610 over two days, good enough for first place.
“I give all the credit to these six boys right here,” coach Chad Brown said. “They play rain or shine, 30 degrees, 80 degrees. They’re out there every single day and they grinded and they deserve it.”
Ripley needed to beat out a familiar foe for first place during the two days. West Lauderdale finished third two years ago. In 2022, the Knights came back from being behind the Tigers after the first day to win the title.
In order for Ripley to come away with first this time around, it came down to faith.
“They just believed they could do it,” Brown said. “They trusted their swings, they trusted what they’ve been working on for a year and it paid off.”
Ripley’s top golfer was Jake Moffitt, who finished first among individuals with a 136. The sophomore was able to get a lot out of two of his clubs in particular.
“My driver’s been really good. I put a lot of time into working on that. The fairway’s really important out here,” he said. “I’ve been working a lot on wedges so those were two big things for me.”
Sophomore Craig Bullock finished second on the Tigers and fourth overall with a 152. Junior Clay Adams placed behind him with a 156. Sophomores Cole Adams and Jack Reid finished 20th with a 166 and 23rd with a 168, respectively.
Bo Barefield, the team's lone eighth grader, finished 83rd with a 213.
Despite the team’s young age, Brown felt that the team showed tremendous maturity.
“They’ve kept on playing. They’ve kept on grinding,” he said. “They played in tournaments during the summer. They just got experience and it paid off.”
Much of that maturity came from a schedule that Brown felt prepared them well for the biggest stage.
“We got to play in some 18-hole tournaments and that really helped improve them and get them ready for the state tournament and district tournament and they grinded it out,” he said. “I’m proud of them.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.