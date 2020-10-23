Perry Liles is happy with how his defense has looked in his first year as the head coach at Ripley.
Despite their youth, the Tigers (3-4, 2-0 Division 1-4A) are holding their opponents to 17.8 points per game, making life difficult for opposing offenses.
“Teams that have scored a lot on other people have seemed to struggle with us, and that’s just a testament to the players and the coaches that are getting it done over there,” said Liles.
Two players getting it done are senior linebacker Shaundell Carter and junior safety Chazton Crudup – both of whom Liles pegged as the leaders of the defense.
While Ripley has seen some explosive offenses this season, tonight’s matchup with Corinth may be its toughest test to date.
The Journal’s No. 5-ranked large school Warriors (5-2, 2-0) score 43.6 points per game, racking up an average of 364.7 yards per contest (261.7 rushing, 103 passing).
Running back Cayden Betts is the key cog in the Warriors’ rushing attack. Betts has accumulated 1,456 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns.
“No matter what offense they run, No. 1 (Betts) would be great in it,” Liles said. “But coach (Todd) Lowery does a great job with them and that offense, and it’s tough to stop.”
While Betts is the go-to guy for Corinth, the Warriors have other weapons like Nazarius Jones, Christian Barber and an improved quarterback in Brawner Cregeen.
Winging it
The wing-T offense for the Warriors looks similar to the wing-T look for Ripley, but with not quite the level of success on the scoreboard for the Tigers.
Ripley’s offense scores just 18.4 points per game, relying heavily on running back Immanuel Griffin, who has 840 yards and 11 touchdowns on 144 carries.
He also adds 107 yards and two scores on five receptions.
Liles believes his offense has the potential to be much better, but it’s going to take a complete game for it to show against Corinth.
“We just have to do what we do and do it better,” said Liles. “We are our own worst enemy most games where we turn it over or have a bad series and things like that. We need to be more consistent and put it all together in a game.”
Both teams sit atop the Division 1-4A standings with just two games to play. The winner will take sole possession of first place heading into the final week of the regular season.