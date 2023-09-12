Without so much as a warmup kick, Freddy Lopez trotted onto the field Friday night and coolly drilled a field goal from 51 yards away. That kick proved critical in Ripley’s 17-16 comeback win against Choctaw County.
It was no fluke, either. Lopez, a senior, has been making big field goals for the Tigers since his sophomore season. He’s hit 13 of 21 in his career, including 9 of 11 on kicks from 20 to 39 yards long.
The 51-yarder was a career long and a school record, besting the 49-yarder Lopez made earlier this season.
Lopez puts in plenty of work between games, so he doesn’t need to give his leg any practice swings before a big kick.
“I really don’t warm up at all,” he said. “I get my confidence in the way I kick the ball, and the confidence I have in my strength.”
Point-after kicks have become almost automatic for Ripley, with Lopez making 92 of 94 for his career. He’s made 55 in a row through last week.
“He’s a big part of our team, both offensively and defensively,” coach Perry Liles said. “He kicks it close to the end zone, if not in the end zone, pretty much every time (on kickoffs). He’s somebody that we can try that long field goal and have an opportunity to make it.”
Lopez has played soccer since he was little, and he took up kicking footballs in middle school. He opted out during his freshman year, but special teams coordinator Josh Davis convinced him to come back out for the team as a sophomore.
Lopez works with Davis every week to get better. Lopez has also hit the weights and can squat close to 400 pounds.
“It hasn’t done anything but help his kicking,” Liles said. “He has good form. The best thing about Freddie, he’s sort of relaxed. A lot of kickers are all antsy about it, but kicking to him just comes natural.”
Lopez has drawn the interest of a few colleges, including Mississippi State. Liles sends MSU coaches Lopez’s stats every week.
While his first love is soccer, Lopez said kicking in footballs in college is an option, if he gets the right opportunity.
“I know kicking and scholarships for colleges is sort of weird,” Liles said, “but if he’s not a Division I kicker, I don’t know what it takes.”
Ripley (3-0) returns to action this Friday when it hosts Booneville (3-0).
