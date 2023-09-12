Freddy Lopez

Ripley kicker Freddy Lopez has connected on 13 of 21 field goals in his career, including a 51-yarder in last week's win over Choctaw County.

Without so much as a warmup kick, Freddy Lopez trotted onto the field Friday night and coolly drilled a field goal from 51 yards away. That kick proved critical in Ripley’s 17-16 comeback win against Choctaw County.

