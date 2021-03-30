Adam Kirk will be the next Corinth Warriors boys basketball coach, after the Corinth School District approved his hiring on Tuesday night.
“We are extremely excited to try and carry on the tradition that has been there,” Kirk said. “I think it could be a really good fit for me, being at a school with so much basketball tradition.”
Kirk replaces Keith Greene, who announced his retirement following the 2020-21 season after coaching the Warriors the last 24 years – the last 16 as head coach. Greene held a 347-158 record and led the program to the Class 4A state championship in 2016 and five runner-up finishes in that span.
“He is a legend in my book,” Kirk said of replacing Greene. “I’ve got to be true to who I am. I’m just going to be Adam Kirk. But I think at the end of the day we are very similar in how we coach. I’m sure some things will be different, but our teams always defend and play hard for 32 minutes, and I think that’s something I can continue.”
In six seasons at Ripley, Kirk has accumulated a 142-33 record, guiding the Tigers to the Class 4A semifinals in 2017 and 2020. Kirk was named the Daily Journal's Coach of the Year in 2020.
Ripley went 15-7 this past season, with a first round playoff exit.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Kirk. “I feel like we are leaving Ripley on positive terms. The relationships we’ve built will be for a lifetime. From a basketball standpoint, to see kids reach goals that they set themselves, and play in college and graduate, and get to Jackson a couple of times – it’s definitely been fun and something we will look back on for several years. But it was just time. The timing was just right.”
Kirk takes over a Corinth team that went 14-8, losing 54-52 in the second round of the state playoffs to Itawamba AHS. Six of the Warriors’ 10 varsity players this season were seniors and will prove a challenge to replace, but Kirk has seen this Corinth team up close and personal as a division rival the last four years at Ripley.
“From coaching against these kids, they already know how to compete,” Kirk said. “Their expectations don’t ever change. They always play hard and never expect to lose. That’s been their mentality for years. It’s in their DNA, and that’s how I am, too.”