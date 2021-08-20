Ripley's offense shows improvement in jamboree By DILLON BARNES Daily Journal Dillon Barnes Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 20, 2021 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ripley sophomore quarterback Ty Long escapes the tackle-for-loss to keep the play alive in Friday night's jamboree against Tupelo Christian. By Sean Akins Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RIPLEY • Perry Liles saw all the offensive improvement he hoped to see in just 30 plays of Friday night’s jamboree against Tupelo Christian.His young Tigers racked up 184 yards of offense, moving the ball with relative ease in the 14-10 win over the Eagles.It’s been an area of focus over the offseason for Liles, who brought his Wing-T offense to Ripley, which averaged just 18 points per game last season.“I thought our quarterback made some plays when he needed to and we got some good run out of some new people, so on the offensive side, I was pleased in our effort,” said Liles.The second-year leap is on the shoulders of sophomore quarterback Ty Long.Long was 7 of 11 for 112 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The touchdown was a 48-yard bomb on fourth-and-long to sophomore wideout C.J. Martin for the go-ahead score on the final drive.“Ty’s done a great job of moving around the pocket, giving us a little time, and we need to give him more time on our own, but he’s really improved as a quarterback throwing the ball,” Liles said.TCPS is working on gelling a new offense full of new pieces, like quarterback Jake Prather and running back Jaden Warren.Prather showed off his arm talent with a 72-yard strike to Layth Holiday, three plays after being stopped on fourth down, for the 7-0 lead.The Eagles' second set of 15 plays resulted in a 32-yard field goal from Stuart Long.“When you’re changing from one style to another, and then to be effective against a good Ripley team like that, that’s nothing but confidence for these kids,” TCPS head coach Shaune Holiday said.Ripley travels to Byhalia to kick off the start of the regular season next Friday. TCPS hosts Clarkdale in a game scheduled just this week after North Pontotoc went into quarantine.“Just like any jamboree game, we’re just going to evaluate and watch the film,” said Liles. “We’re both 0-0 going into next week.“Next week is for real.” dillon.barnes@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Perry Liles Jake Prather Sport American Football Ty Long Offense Tcps Improvement Touchdown Dillon Barnes Reporter Dillon covers high school sports. Author twitter Author email Follow Dillon Barnes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists