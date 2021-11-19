Chloe Chism was not in New Site’s starting lineup last season, but those of us paying attention knew that her time was soon coming.
She saw limited action, averaging 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, as the Lady Royals stormed to the Class 2A state championship. With four senior starters gone from that team, this season is when Chism would get her chance.
So far, she’s not wasted it. The guard is averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game for New Site (3-2). She’s just one of several young rising stars in the area.
• Carlie Brock, Belmont: I first saw this freshman point guard on Nov. 2 against Saltillo. Brock scored 27 points and was the quickest kid on the floor.
Her contributions are much needed after the graduation of Macie Walker, who led Belmont to the 3A title and was the Daily Journal Player of the Year.
• Demetrius Duffy, Saltillo: Just a freshman, the 6-foot-5 Duffy starts at center for Saltillo. He dropped 27 points on Tishomingo County last week.
For the season, he averages 13 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks.
• Grant Hutton, Itawamba AHS: I watched some videos over the summer of Hutton and was impressed with the high-flying sophomore guard. He’s 6-5 and already has offers from Mississippi State and Southern Miss.
He averaged 4.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last season. IAHS has updated stats through four of its six games, showing Hutton averaging 16.3 points and 9.3 rebounds.
• Cheyanna Johnson, Jumpertown: Johnson averaged a respectable 8 points per game last season. The junior guard is now averaging 19.1 through seven games.
Her team is 2-5, but four of those losses have been by 10 points or less.
• Makhi Myles, Starkville: The junior forward was a starter last season but played out of position at center. And with so many seniors on that squad, he was not a main scoring option.
The 6-7 Myles came blazing out of the gates this year, notching 25 points and 16 rebounds in a season-opening win over Pontotoc. He can get to the rack and he can knock down long jump shots.
Through Tuesday, Myles is averaging 24 points, 14 rebounds and 4 blocks per game.
• Kedrick Simmons, Booneville: The 6-foot-5 forward is part of a strong freshman class that’s going to keep the Blue Devils winning for a long time.
Simmons had 21 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s season-opening win over Aberdeen.
Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com.