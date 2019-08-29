With both teams looking to avoid an 0-2 start, the 2019 edition of the Joe Bowl could feature some extra emotions.
Walnut visits Falkner tonight, and both are looking to rebound from blowout losses in the opening week of the season. Walnut was defeated by Scott Hills (Tenn.), 41-19, and Falkner lost to Northpoint Christian, 40-0.
Both offenses had to restart this offseason. Walnut (0-1) lost four-year starter Kevin Hurley, while Falkner (0-1) lost All-State quarterback Lane Elliott.
This year, Walnut’s offense features QB Cade Hunt, who has all five starting offensive linemen from last year in front of him. To give him an electric target, T.J. Colom transferred from Falkner. As an Eagle last year, Colom totaled 1,799 yards and 16 TDs.
With only one player returning that scored a touchdown last year, Falkner's offense looks brand new. Running back Zion Gizzard had 378 yards and two touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, Ryan Caviness returns at middle linebacker after accumulating 120 tackles and 2 sacks.
In last year’s Joe Bowl, Falkner beat Walnut, 50-34. In that game, Colom had 256 total yards and two receiving touchdowns for the Eagles.