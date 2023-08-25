The first-game butterflies could be fluttering more wildly than usual for Oxford and Lafayette tonight.
For the first time since 1990, the rivals are opening the season against each other in the annual Crosstown Classic. It’s the earliest the game has ever been played.
Kickoff at Lafayette is 7 o’clock.
“It’s kind of hard to really think about because I’ve never done it first ballgame of the year,” Lafayette coach Anthony Hart said. “And first ballgame’s kind of a different animal, plus you’ve got the addition of having to play Oxford first ballgame. It’s a little strange.”
Hart is starting the first season of his second stint at Lafayette. He previously led the Commodores from 2005-11, posting a 6-1 record against Oxford. He was 1-2 versus the Chargers while coaching Madison Central.
Hart’s counterpart tonight, Chris Cutcliffe, is 6-2 against Lafayette.
“It’s somewhat a chess match,” Hart said. “I put a lot more stock into prep – how you prepare and how you get ready for your opponent – more than what actually happens in a game.”
Preparing for the Commodores hasn’t been easy for the Chargers. Last year’s game film can go only so far, especially with Lafayette losing its starting quarterback and tailback.
Nick Thompson, a junior, will start under center for Lafayette. Oxford will use two QBs – brothers Mitchell and Peter Grandjean. Mitchell started one game last season, and Peter saw limited action.
The season opener is an especially important game for these quarterbacks, and playing a rival only cranks up the pressure. But Cutcliffe doesn’t expect that to produce a big dynamic shift tonight.
“Every year, regardless of who you’re playing, there’s jitters Week 1,” he said. “And in a rivalry game I guess it’s even easier to get excited and ready to roll. At the end of the day, I think a lot of times in rivalry games that kind of emotional part of it doesn’t last that long, and then it settles in, and it’s a football game.”
Also tonight
• With its stadium destroyed by a March tornado, Amory is playing all of its games away from home. The journey begins at 7:30 tonight with a visit to Pontotoc.
• Shannon travels to Aberdeen for an 8:00 kickoff. It will mark the debut of new Shannon head coach Ken Topps.
• Hamilton visits Biggersville. Both teams went 12-1 last season, and they’re meeting for the first time in seven years.
