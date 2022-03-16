The senior pitcher tossed a complete game as East Union, ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal, knocked off No. 1 Oxford 11-6 in the NEMCC Spring Break Tournament on Wednesday.
Roberts (4-0) ran into a little trouble in the seventh inning, drawing a visit from head coach Jamie Russell.
“I said, ‘I’m good to go. I’m ready to finish it.’ I’m glad he let me do it,” Roberts said.
After allowing a run and with two men on base, Roberts closed the door with a strikeout to keep East Union undefeated at 11-0.
Roberts allowed six runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and just one walk. He did a good job of mixing speeds, and his changeup gave Oxford hitters fits.
“That changeup is probably his best pitch, and he’s got to locate. He missed some spots, but he located well enough, battled well enough and gave us a chance,” Russell said.
East Union, last year’s Class 2A North champion, jumped on Oxford starter Brady Stinnett in the first inning. Ethan Hitt had an RBI single, Rudy Baldwin smacked an RBI double, and Connor Timms launched a three-run homer to left field to make it 5-0.
The 6A Chargers (7-4) answered with two runs in the bottom half, but the Urchins tacked on three more in the second to make it 8-2. It stayed that way until the sixth, when Oxford pulled within 8-5 thanks in part to Ty Wicker’s two-run double.
East Union answered once again, scoring three in the seventh. Freshman nine-hole hitter Daniel Whitfield drove in two with a two-out single.
“That’s what it takes,” Russell said. “Like I say, we’ve got a lot of guys that can contribute at any second.”
East Union finished with nine hits, including two apiece from Whitfield and Jude Treadaway. Wicker led Oxford with three hits.
Stinnett (2-1) took the loss, allowing eight runs on eight hits in three innings.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: East Union banged out five hits in its five-run first inning.
Big Stat: Roberts threw 116 pitches.
Coach Speak: “Roberts threw a heck of a game. Any time in high school you can land three (pitches) – and he was landing all three of them for strikes – that’s tough.” – Oxford’s Cade Hoggard