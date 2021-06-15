INGOMAR • Ingomar has big shoes to fill with the loss of Tyson Smithey and Zach Shugars in the paint, but rising senior Kyle Robertson has paid his dues and is working to fill that void.
Robertson is one of four Falcons that logged a good number of varsity minutes a season ago but with the two All-Area selections ahead of him, playing time came hard to come by.
“He can play,” said Ingomar head coach Jonathan Ashley. “When you’re a 4 or 5 guy and you’re playing behind Shugars and Tyson, it’s hard to get minutes.”
Robertson was the leading scorer for the Class 1A state runner-ups in Monday’s slate of three summer league games at Ingomar, notching two double-digit wins over Falkner and Houlka, and escaping with a 41-40 win over West Union in their last game.
“A few years back when we won (the state championship), we had Nyheim (Jones) and Clayton (Stanford), and learning from all of them has been a process of learning how to step into their shoes,” Robertson said.
Ingomar’s lone returning starter is sharpshooting junior Adin Johnson, who Ashley said will have to lead the team most games. Johnson’s shooting stroke is a major weapon for the Falcons, who are trying to find multiple ways to score the ball.
‘Attack the lane’
“That’s going to be the challenge of figuring out where we’re going to go offensively to get a tough bucket,” said Ashley. “I’ve told some of these young guys, ‘It don’t matter how good of a shooter you are, when you shoot an outside shot, the defense gets a break.’ And we’ve got to try and attack the lane. We’re still going to try and post it, get in the lane, and get to the free throw line.”
Ashley is putting his team through a rigorous month of June, as Monday’s games have the Falcons around 25 games completed through the first two weeks. Ashley said the goal is for the team to have played around 40 games before the summer period is over.
“It’s rough on the body but you’ve got to deal with it, and just push through it,” said Robertson. “Coach Ashley preaches mental toughness and it’s testing us.”