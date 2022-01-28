When Darrell Robertson started a basketball tournament during the 1997-98 season, he was just trying to give area girls a little bit of the spotlight.
The Hotbed Classic had started a few years earlier and quickly became a premier boys event. Robertson, owner of Robertson’s Sportswear in New Albany, wanted something similar for girls. So he asked coaches in Union County what they thought.
“They said, ‘Man, you know how girls basketball is. They’re not very good. But we’re willing to do it if you’re willing to do it,’” Robertson said.
On Saturday, the 25th edition of the Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge takes place, with 14 games evenly split between the Booneville and Tupelo gyms. As usual, it features top-tier teams with top-tier talent.
Tupelo, ranked No. 3 by the Daily Journal, is taking on Loretto, the defending Class A champ in Tennessee. Loretto is led by Alabama signee Karly Weathers, who was named Class A Tennessee Miss Basketball last season and is averaging 22.8 points per game.
No. 1 Tishomingo County will put its perfect record on the line against two-time defending 6A state champion Olive Branch. Tish is led by 6-foot-4 UT Martin signee Clara Garland, while Olive Branch is led by Rhema Pegues, who averages 24 ppg.
Class 6A power Meridian will meet Hoover, the reigning 7A champ in Alabama.
“About 16 of these teams, based on what their rosters are, have almost like an automatic bid. Like Pontotoc, Tupelo, Choctaw Central, Tish, Briarcrest (Tenn.),” Robertson said.
Since he started this event, the quality of girls basketball in this part of the state has improved. I’m not saying there’s a direct correlation, but I’m not saying there isn’t.
Robertson has been pulling in big names and hosting big games for years. Myrtle’s Armintie Price and Tupelo’s Tan White both played in the Lady Challenge before moving on to careers in the SEC and WNBA.
More recently, stars such as Belmont’s Macie Walker and Pine Grove’s Loren Elliott have taken part. In fact, one of the best games I’ve witnessed in recent years was Pine Grove edging Belmont 51-50 at the 2019 Lady Challenge. Elliott scored 24 points that day.
When he started this tournament, Robertson didn’t know just how big it would become.
“From what I’ve gathered from college coaches – junior college, D-I, D-II – that have been to my event, they say, ‘Hey, you put on a heck of a girls tournament. … You’re going out and bringing in the best, and we love it.’”