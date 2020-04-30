Jarrad Robinson is back in the game.
Robinson was approved Wednesday to be the next head baseball coach at Tishomingo County. He replaces Casey James, who resigned after three seasons but will remain as the school’s tennis coach.
Robinson stepped down as Alcorn Central’s baseball coach last year after six seasons. He remained in his role of athletics director, which he’s held since 2016.
“I missed (coaching), there was no doubt about that,” Robinson said. “This was the single job that would have gotten my attention away from where I was and what I was doing.”
The Tishomingo County grad was 85-65 as Alcorn Central’s head coach. Prior to that job he was head coach at New Site four years, and he was an assistant at Tishomingo County the four years before that.
The Braves were 10-14 last season and made the Class 4A playoffs for the second straight year. They were 3-6 when the current season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robinson said James left the program in good shape, and he’s eager to get to work.
“I missed being in the weight room with the guys,” he said. “I missed building them up in the offseason, getting them ready for the season and helping them to prepare. The games are for the players. The offseason for me was the most fun of the entire baseball season experience.”