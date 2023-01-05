Connor Rogers

Connor Rogers, left, scored 28 points to lead Starkville on Thursday.

 By Austin Frayser | Commercial Dispatch

WEST POINT – In a game that saw West Point leading at half and heading into the fourth quarter, Starkville guard Connor Rogers took over, scoring 15 points in the quarter as the Yellowjackets pulled off a 52-46 comeback victory Thursday night.

