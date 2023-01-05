WEST POINT – In a game that saw West Point leading at half and heading into the fourth quarter, Starkville guard Connor Rogers took over, scoring 15 points in the quarter as the Yellowjackets pulled off a 52-46 comeback victory Thursday night.
Starkville (14-3) came into the game riding high off a successful holiday break slate, including handing Horn Lake its first loss of the season.
However, West Point came prepared and ready to play in front of a packed home crowd, and the Green Wave (11-4) did just that.
That was until the fourth quarter, as costly turnovers and strong defensive stops from Starkville proved to be the difference.
“We settled down a lot then and started getting stops,” Starkville head coach Woodie Howard said. “Early on, I told them coming out that this was a home game, they got a crowd and they’re going to be ready to go … That’s what they did. I don’t think we were ready for it mentally.
“In the second half, we got the stops that we talked about.”
Rogers was the catalyst, the spark plug that the Jackets needed to pull out a close win, and he made his living at the foul line, shooting 11 of 13 in the fourth quarter alone.
At one point, he scored six straight points for Starkville, giving the Jackets a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
“We work on free throws a lot in practice, and I work on them outside of practice,” Rogers said. “I go to the gym and work. I feel very comfortable knowing I can step up to the line and knock down both of them.”
For West Point, after how Thursday night started, it was a rough way to end, but knowing the talent level of Starkville, this was a measuring stick for the Green Wave.
They answered the call and went toe to toe with the Jackets, as D.J. Willis led the way for West Point with 18 points.
“Even though we didn’t win tonight, I think it gave our guys a lot of confidence,” West Point head coach Marquis Burnett said. “I think it will help boost us for the rest of the season.”
Starkville takes on Biloxi in its next game at 3 p.m. Saturday, while West Point travels to play Okolona at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
(G) Starkville girls 58, West Point 45: Starkville’s girls took care of business, fending off a late charge from West Point. Zariyah Edwards led the Lady Jackets (11-2) in scoring with 16 points, while Jamaica Young and Je’Niecia Hill each had 13 points.
Terica Smith led the Lady Wave with 12 points, and Taylor Fair also had 10 points.
Starkville takes on Choctaw County in its next game at noon Saturday, while West Point travels to play Okolona at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Rogers’ play throughout the fourth quarter, specifically a stretch that led to a West Point timeout with around six minutes left in regulation
Point Man: Rogers hit three 3-pointers and went 11 for 13 on foul shots for a game-high 28 points.
Talking Point: “He had games like this where we had to lean on him down the stretch, hand him the ball, make plays and guard the best player on the other side. Tonight, he came out and did it,” — Howard, on Rogers
