SALTILLO – Good catchers are hard to find, and great ones are even more rare. But Saltillo head coach Eric Reynolds believes he struck gold with a great catcher in Matthew Roncalli.
The junior has been a force in every facet of the game for the Tigers this season, leading them to the MHSAA Class 5A state championship series, which begins today at Trustmark Park in Pearl against Pascagoula.
“I think he’s one of the best catchers around—if not one of the best in the north part of the state,” said Reynolds.
At the plate, Roncalli is batting .365 with eight doubles, five triples and 13 RBIs from his leadoff spot. Roncalli wasn’t named the Division 1-5A Player of the Year on his offensive prowess alone, but the gunslinger controls opposing team’s run game, throwing out 23 base runners on the base paths this season.
“He has some really good offensive stats, but his defense is what separates him,” Reynolds said.
Roncalli has been a huge part of the last two playoff series wins for Saltillo (24-10). Reynolds said he turned over pitch-calling duties to his catcher just before the third-round series against Center Hill and carried over into Lafayette series in the North Half finals.
While his strong arm calms the nerves of Saltillo’s pitchers with runners on, Roncalli helps the Tigers’ staff out by stealing strikes with his pitch-framing as well. Roncalli sees over a three-headed pitching attack that is unique in it’s delivery.
Benji Webb boasts a 1.70 ERA as the main left-handed option on the mound for the Tigers. Drake Douglas (1.70 ERA) and Ian Dillon (0.80 ERA) are both right-handers, but Dillon delivers his pitches with a side-arm action that causes more run across the plate.
With Game 1 on tap against the Panthers (21-16) at 7 p.m. tonight, the pitching matchup will play a huge role in the 5A finals in a bigger park than normal high school fields and a deep back stop behind Roncalli, who will continue to call pitches.
“You take his talent and his baseball IQ and put them together, and you’ve got a really good player,” Reynolds said.
Other games
Tupelo Christian (23-10) kicks off today with Game 1 of the Class 1A finals against Resurrection Catholic (27-5) at 1 p.m. Booneville (24-10) takes on Magee (27-5) at 4 p.m. in Game 1 of the 3A championship. Then, Saltillo and Pascagoula will cap off the first day in the 5A finals at 7 p.m.
East Union (29-5) faces Taylorsville (26-9) in the Class 2A championship, with Game 1 set for Wednesday at 1 p.m.