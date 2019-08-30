AMORY • Sophomore linebacker John Isaac Wallace returned an interception to the 1-yard line, and quarterback Hunter Jones scored on a short run to lock up Amory’s 42-30 win over Saltillo in area high school football action Friday.
It was the season’s first win for the Panthers, while the Tigers dropped to 0-2.
Jones’ decisive score gave the Panthers (1-1) a three-touchdown lead early in the fourth quarter. It was the second of two touchdown runs. He also had two touchdown passes, both to Jay Hampton.
Amory scored 28 points but gave up 46 in a Week 1 loss to New Albany. The Panthers’ offense in Week 2 came against a Saltillo defense that gave up just 260 total yards and one touchdown in a Week 1 loss at North Pontotoc.
The Tigers will play at home for the first time next week.
Also FridayLouisville 38, West Point 28: At Louisville, the Wildcats were up by three when the capitalized on a West Point turnover. Michael Foster’s 3-yard run gave Louisville a two-possession lead at 31-21 with 10:38 left in the game.
West Point drew closer with a 2-yard run from Tae Gibbs, but the Wildcats (2-0) stretched the lead again when Kaleb Mosely passed to Drea Shumaker, the duo’s second long touchdown pass of the second half.
West Point (1-1) was facing a defending state champion for the second-straight week.
Belmont 36, South Pontotoc 12: Ben Lofton ran for a pair of touchdowns (27, 36) and Garrett Rooker ran 57 yards for a TD and added a 37-yard field goal.
Bruce 34, Vardaman 0: Justice Hampton scored twice, on an 18-yard run and a 8-yard pass from Logan Stewart, and Zack Marter also scored twice (1, 10).