The Panthers fought back to beat Velma Jackson 43-39 in the Class 2A state championship game Friday at Mississippi Coliseum. It’s the program’s second state title, with the first coming in 1977.
“We got this bunch of kids, about three or four years ago, you could kind of see the talent. We had the plan, but those plans don’t always pan out,” said Pine Grove head coach Jake Walker. “For it to work out, and for Pine Grove boys to be able to win a state championship, it’s hard to explain.”
Carson Rowland, who scored a game-high 23 points, made two free throws with 43 seconds left to give Pine Grove (24-8) a 41-39 lead. Those were the only free throws he made in five attempts.
“I get all the love. I’m the best player. But it wasn’t just me,” Rowland said. “I was just able to finish it.”
Jamas Cox added 15 points on 6 of 6 shooting. Pine Grove stuck with its five starters for all 32 minutes, and got just five points from the other three players.
“A lot of guys who take that back seat get their feelings hurt a little bit and they’re not prepared when it’s their time. But I’ve got a lot of guys who have stepped up. … It was Jamas’ turn today,” said Walker.
Velma Jackson (17-11) led 20-14 at halftime but could never shake the Panthers, who got within 30-29 at the end of the third on a Rowland basket.
Rowland then led a spirited start to the fourth, where he scored five of the first six points, including his only 3-pointer, for a 35-30 lead.
The Falcons, who have played in a title game seven of the last nine years, fought back behind the play of Devin Jones, where his layup with 1:04 left tied the game 39-39.
Jones led Velma Jackson with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Pine Grove was 11 of 18 (61.1%) from the field in the second half, and 18 of 35 (51.4%) for the game. Rowland was 10 of 20 from the floor.
Velma Jackson shot 18 of 40 (45%) and 1 of 10 (10%) from 3-point range.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Down 30-25, Rowland and Cox combined for a 10-0 run from the 1:50 mark of the third quarter to the 5:41 mark of the fourth for a 35-30 lead.
Point Maker: Rowland surpassed 2,000 points for his career, sitting at 2,022 after his final game.
Talking Point: “He just led this bunch. Jake Walker didn’t lead them no where. Carson Rowland just led this bunch of Pine Grove boys to a state championship.” – Walker.