Pine Grove's Carson Rowland gathers the ball in against the Leflore County defender on Saturday night. Rowland totaled 40 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists to send the Panthers to Jackson for the first time since 1977 with a 66-43 win.
PINE GROVE • Carson Rowland put his Pine Grove team on his back and took them for a ride on Saturday night.
The next stop is Jackson.
Behind Rowland’s 40 points, the Panthers end a 45-year drought of making it to the state’s capital with a convincing 66-43 win over Leflore County in the Class 2A third-round matchup.
Pine Grove (22-8) faces Heidelberg on Tuesday at 12 p.m. in the semifinal game at the Mississippi Coliseum.
“This is his last game at this place and I wanted him to be remembered for what he’s done for this program,” said Pine Grove head coach Jake Walker. “If he didn’t stamp his reputation here at Pine Grove and solidify the type of player he is with the performance he had tonight, I don’t know what else a kid could do.”
The Panthers broke a 14-14 tie in the first quarter with an 8-3 close for a 22-17 lead and never looked back.
Pine Grove led by as much as 10 in the first half behind 21 points from Rowland, but a poor close to the second quarter saw Leflore County (12-15) pull back to 34-28 by the break.
Rowland and company continued to put pressure on a Tigers’ defense that had no answers despite playing 12 players and switching defenses nearly every other possession. After building a 42-31 lead, Pine Grove saw its advantage shrink to seven, but Rowland scored the next five points and assisted Jack Hudson on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 51-38 lead heading to the fourth.
Pine Grove left no doubt, outscoring the Tigers 13-0 to start the fourth.
“This group has been through it all,” said Walker. “The hard work they’ve put in has gotten them to where they want to be. This is just huge for these kids.”
Pine Grove was 24 for 48 (50%) from the field, despite going 3 for 17 (17.6%) from 3-point range. Jack Hudson added 14 points on a pair of triples. Jamas Cox scored eight points and grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds.
Leflore shot 18 of 63 (28.6%) from the floor, 3 of 19 (15.8%) from deep.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Pine Grove went on a 21-2 run from the 2:41 mark of the third until the 4:13 mark of the fourth. Rowland scored 12 in that stretch.
Point Maker: Rowland finished with six rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Talking Point: “I’ve coached good players, I’ve got good players, but I won’t have many more of him, if I do. He may be a once in a lifetime type kid.” - Walker, on Rowland.