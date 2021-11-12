BIGGERSVILLE • Biggersville’s season was on the line late in the fourth quarter on Friday night against South Delta, but the Rowsey brothers’ connection pulled through.
Sophomore quarterback Drew Rowsey hit his older brother, junior Dylan Rowsey, for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 3:09 left for the 28-24 win, punching the Lions’ ticket into the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
“That was pretty special,” Drew Rowsey said of the big play with his brother. “You know, he was hurt last week but he stepped up big for us tonight.”
In a first half to forget offensively, the Lions (9-2) rode the arm of Drew Rowsey the entire second half – and he delivered.
South Delta (9-3) led 16-8 at the half after Trevon Brown scored his second TD as time expired and added another two-point conversion run.
Drew Rowsey opened the second half with an 18-yard strike to Dietrich Shugars, cutting the lead to 16-14 after a missed conversion attempt. Later in the third, Zae Davis housed a slant route 82 yards for the Lions’ first lead of the game at 20-16 with 3:07 left in the period.
Davis finished with 142 yards and the TD on four receptions.
The Bulldogs found some fortune midway through the fourth, when on fourth and long, Jordan Johnson collected a 31-yard touchdown pass after it was deflected in the air by a Biggersville defender.
And after the Rowsey duo’s go-ahead score, South Delta drove to Lions’ 19, where three-straight passes intended for Johnson fell incomplete, and secured the win for Biggersville with the turnover on downs with 15 seconds left.
“The biggest thing was, they played all the way through the whistle,” said Biggersville head coach Case Ingram. “We were not in very good position a couple of times, but the guys didn’t stop and they kept going.”
Jathan Hatch had a 6-yard TD run in the second quarter for the Lions.
Biggersville, ranked No. 5 in the Daily Journal’s small school rankings, will travel to Simmons (11-0) for the second round.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Hatch had three-straight first downs on a 14-yard reception and runs of 17 and 11 yards, setting up the go-ahead TD pass from Drew to Dylan Rowsey.
Point Man: Drew Rowsey was 9 of 16 for 221 yards and 3 TDs.
Talking Point: “That’s what we preached to them in the locker room, it’s going to take 24 minutes of the most physical football you got. And that’s what it took.” - Ingram.
Notes
• South Delta rushed for 336 yards, to Biggersville’s 28 yards.
• Tre Mayes Gunn had an interception in the third quarter for Biggersville.
• Simmons defeated Okolona 66-0 on Friday night.