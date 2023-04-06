Dylan Rowsey is playing a lot looser this season, and there are a couple of reasons for that.
One, the Biggersville senior has set his plans for college, having signed to play football at Itawamba Community College.
And two, he’s surrounded by a lot of talent and experience on the diamond.
Rowsey’s numbers are up across the board from last season. He leads the team in batting average (.564), runs scored (29) and stolen bases (17). On the mound, he’s 4-0 with a 0.58 ERA.
“Last year he was pressing a little bit because he didn’t have a great year the year before,” said head coach Daniel Rowsey, who is also Dylan’s father. “This year he’s already committed to play football at ICC, and he’s going to go out there and have one last really good season of baseball.
“There’s no pressure; he’s playing loose.”
Biggersville is 13-5-1 overall and 5-0 in Division 1-1A play. The Lions can wrap up the division title with a couple more wins. And then the focus turns to the playoffs.
Biggersville reached the 1A championship series last season but fell short against Resurrection Catholic. All but one starter is back from that squad, and Rowsey is just one of several players having big seasons.
Logan Ellsworth is batting .455 with 16 RBIs; Tre Gunn is batting .500 with 23 RBIs; Hunter Johnson is hitting .463 with 22 RBIs; Luke Overstreet is batting .460, plus he’s 6-1 with a 1.34 ERA.
“Everybody can count on each other,” Dylan Rowsey said. “Nobody has to do too much. Everybody goes out and trusts each other, so we just rely on each other.”
And then there is Dylan’s younger brother, junior Drew Rowsey, who has missed the last few games with a strained UCL. He’s expected to return next week, and Daniel Rowsey hopes to have him pitching again during the playoffs.
Drew Rowsey has only thrown nine innings but has 18 strikeouts.
“No beating around the bush, he’s our guy on the mound,” Daniel Rowsey said.
Even if Drew Rowsey doesn’t return to full strength, Biggersville’s pitching staff is still formidable. The Lions have a team ERA of 1.46, and opponents are batting just .166. Dylan Rowsey has tossed 24 innings, with 38 strikeouts and nine walks.
“He’s not an overpowering pitcher, he just throws strikes and mixes it up well with his breaking ball and his changeup,” Daniel Rowsey said.
Biggersville can pile up the runs, too, hitting .431 as a team with a .551 slugging percentage. Dylan Rowsey bats at the top of the order and embodies the Lions’ aggressive approach at the plate.
“Usually when he comes up in that first inning and squares one up pretty good, it sets the tone for the game,” Daniel Rowsey said. “He started off hot, and he’s stayed hot.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.