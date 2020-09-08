Biggersville’s offense appears to be in good hands.
The team received bad news over the summer when starting quarterback Quinton Knight suffered a torn ACL. He was a productive two-year starter for the Lions, who entered the Daily Journal small school rankings this week at No. 5.
Enter Drew Rowsey, who proved more than capable in the Lions’ 46-21 dismantling of Tupelo Christian on Friday night. Rowsey completed 5 of 7 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns – one to Zae Davis and one to Zyonn Mayes.
“He took control of his team, his huddle, and he did the things he had to do to help us win,” coach Stan Platt said. “His other 10 believed in him out there and trusted him, and he had a good night.”
While Rowsey’s numbers might not be eye-popping, they were sufficient for what Biggersville likes to do. He was a strong complement to running back Goldman Butler, who rushed for 136 yards and two TDs on 23 carries.
Even though Rowsey hasn’t started before, he knows the offense as well as Knight did.
“Drew was my quarterback back in eighth grade when I coached seventh- and eighth-grade teams. So I knew what he could do,” Platt said.
Just as impressive as Rowsey’s play was the Lions’ defense. TCPS returned all the key players from last season’s squad, which averaged 429 yards and 40.6 points per game.
On Friday, the Eagles had 321 total yards, and quarterback Khi Holiday was intercepted three times. Dylan Rowsey – Drew’s brother – had two of those picks, and Mayes took one 100 yards for a touchdown.
“For TCPS, we felt like we had a good defensive plan for them,” Platt said. “But the main thing I wanted to do was keep Khi off the field. That’s what I felt like we did.”
Biggersville won the time of possession battle, 27:18 to 20:42.
The Lions return to action this week with a trip to Hatley.