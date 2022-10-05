Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
SHANNON – Ever since Kegan Ruff figured out which direction to go, he’s been full speed ahead.
The Shannon sophomore is one of the few area running backs to have already reached 1,000 rushing yards this season. He’s gained 1,051 yards and scored nine touchdowns on 123 carries for the Red Raiders (4-2, 1-0 Division 1-4A).
Ruff was the starting tailback last season but couldn’t stay on the field. Once the lights turned on, he had a mental block.
“Every time he got in the game, he was supposed to go right or left, and he’d forget, and he’d come out of the game. And that’s the God’s honest truth,” Shannon coach Darryl Carter said. “… He’d have a good week of practice, and then he’d get in the game: ‘Coach, I forgot which way to go.’”
Looking back, Ruff believes the explanation is simple: “I was overthinking.”
The light bulb clicked on this past spring when Ruff was working on the practice field.
“Coach Carter, I’ve got it!” he said.
“What do you mean?” Carter asked.
“I know how to do this stuff. It’s easy.”
Ruff has been nearly unstoppable ever since. He’s eclipsed the 200-yard mark each of the last three games due to having an increased workload. Ruff had 40 carries for 393 yards over the first three games; he’s had 83 carries for 658 yards over the last three.
In last week’s 44-21 win against Mooreville, he rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.
“His workload kind of went up because of what he’s doing,” Carter said. “It’s kind of on him. He can handle it.”
It doesn’t hurt that Shannon has an experienced offensive line that averages nearly 280 pounds per man.
“They make the hole real big,” Ruff said with a laugh.
And Ruff knows how to take advantage of his blocking. He’s learned to take his time and follow his blockers, and once he’s through the hole, he can blow a play wide open.
Ruff had a 60-yard touchdown run against Mooreville, and he had an 89-yarder against Noxubee County.
“He’s a machine,” Carter said. “You look at him, probably weighs 150 pounds, but he runs the ball like he’s 200 pounds. And if you don’t get him, he’s going to get you. He’s a home run waiting to happen at any time.”
Ruff and the Red Raiders are back in action Friday when they host Itawamba AHS (6-0, 1-0), the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked Large School.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.